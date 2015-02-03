The best view yet of Apple's new 'Spaceship' campus that's beginning to take shape

Construction is well underway for Apple’s new circular “Spaceship” campus, and a recent drone flyover gives us an excellent look at the project’s progress.

The futuristic Apple Campus 2 is designed by Norman Foster’s firm, Foster + Partners, and will eventually feature curved glass panels, an underground parking lot, a private auditorium for keynotes and product launches, and a 360-degree view of nature.

Here’s what it will look like when it’s complete.

Apple has been sharing photos of the construction from time to time, but YouTube user MyithZ has gone one step further and stealthily flown a drone over the construction to capture a 4K video of the campus from multiple angles, according to 9to5Mac.

The video shows that Apple has made some progress on the main circular building, with the skeleton of a structure beginning to take shape.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

While there’s still a ways to go before Apple’s new campus starts to look like the concept rendering seen before, a fair amount of progress has been made since construction began, which you can see below.

Apple January 20, 2015

Work on Apple’s new headquarters is slated to conclude in 2016, and you can see a full timeline of its construction over at the official Cupertino website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.