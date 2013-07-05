Get Ready For 'An Army Of New Products This Fall' From Apple, Says An Apple Source

Apple CEO Tim Cook, and key members of his executive team, held a secret summit with the leaders of Apple’s retail operations in San Francisco recently.



Super plugged-in Apple blogger Mark Gurman was debriefed on what Cook and his team told the retail people.

The main thrust of the three-hour meeting was to talk about how to sell more iPhones in Apple’s retail stores.

But, there was more to it.

Gurman says people left the meeting “feeling confident about Apple’s fall product pipeline.”

A source told Gurman to expect “an army of new products this fall.”

This echoes what Cook has said publicly. On the company’s last earnings report, he said, “We will have some really great stuff in the fall and all across 2014.”

Apple’s next iPhone isn’t expected until September. If that happens, it will have been 11 months since Apple introduced a new hardware product, which feels like an eternity in the tech world.

Apple’s stock has been crushed while it stopped introducing new hardware. Investors believe Apple’s smartphone sales are near their peak and growth is slowing to single digits. They want to see something new like an iWatch or TV to get Apple’s growth going again.

