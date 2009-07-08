Apple, Sony, Nintendo Named In Patent Infringement Lawsuit

A microprocessor company is suing Apple, Sony and Nintendo for patent infringement by, reports the WSJ.



Shared Memory Graphics, LLC alleges that the three companies’ products use graphic accelerator systems overly-similar to its own patented systems.

As WSJ explains, “The two patents describe ways in which microprocessors fine-tune graphics by balancing the flow of data from various sources.”

The lawsuit alleges Shared Memory Graphic’s designs can be found in Apple’s iPod and iPod Touch, Sony’s PS2 and PS3 and Nintendo’s motion-controlled Wii.

The patents originally belonged to Alliance Semiconductor Corp, which sold them to Shared Memory Graphics in 2005.

Shared Memory Graphics is demanding unspecified monetary damages.

