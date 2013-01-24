Apple Sold More Than 2 Million Apple TVs Last Quarter, Tim Cook Dodges Question About Future TV Plans

Photo: AP, Verge Images, Photoshop by Jay Yarow

Another Apple earnings call, another question about Apple’s TV plans from Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster.Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered the same canned response he’s been giving about TV for months.



“It’s an area of intense interest for us,” Cook said during today’s earnings call. “I tend to believe there’s a lot we can contribute in this space. We’ll continue to pull the string and see where it leads us.”

Cook also said Apple sold more than 2 million Apple TVs last quarter.

