Fake Steve Jobs: Pogue’s Liver Kicks arse

Nicholas Carlson
David Pogue bearing flowers

  • Fake Steve Jobs: Pogue’s Liver Kicks arse [ The Secret Diary of Steve Jobs]
  • Chinese students say accusation against Google is state manipulation (no way!) [WSJ]
  • Yahoo layoffs cost up to $27 million [SEC]
  • Video is coming to Wikipedia [PaidContent]
  • A guide to BlackBerry etiquitte during meetings [NYT]
  • T-Mobile’s second Google phone coming this August [Reuters]
  • Labels are cashing in on iTunes’s variable pricing [Reuters]
  • ZiffDavis shutters ExtremeTech [VentureBeat]
  • Click fraud is a problem for Facebook, too [TechCrunch]
  • Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz on how corporate boards should run [Barron’s]

