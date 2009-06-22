- Fake Steve Jobs: Pogue’s Liver Kicks arse [ The Secret Diary of Steve Jobs]
- Chinese students say accusation against Google is state manipulation (no way!) [WSJ]
- Yahoo layoffs cost up to $27 million [SEC]
- Video is coming to Wikipedia [PaidContent]
- A guide to BlackBerry etiquitte during meetings [NYT]
- T-Mobile’s second Google phone coming this August [Reuters]
- Labels are cashing in on iTunes’s variable pricing [Reuters]
- ZiffDavis shutters ExtremeTech [VentureBeat]
- Click fraud is a problem for Facebook, too [TechCrunch]
- Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz on how corporate boards should run [Barron’s]
