Apple Sold 250,000 Apple TVs

Apple’s hobby is developing into a nice little business.
On Apple’s earnings call, Steve Jobs just announced the company sold 250,000 Apple TVs. That’s approximately $25 million in additional sales, plus whatever amount of sales it generates through iTunes.
Considering Apple just reported over $20 billion in sales, this is not a material amount of sales.
Still, it’s a promising start on Apple’s latest attack on the living room.
See Also: LIVE: Apple Crushes Earnings But iPad Misses Big
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.