Apple Sold 250,000 Apple TVs

Apple’s hobby is developing into a nice little business.



On Apple’s earnings call, Steve Jobs just announced the company sold 250,000 Apple TVs. That’s approximately $25 million in additional sales, plus whatever amount of sales it generates through iTunes.

Considering Apple just reported over $20 billion in sales, this is not a material amount of sales.

Still, it’s a promising start on Apple’s latest attack on the living room.

