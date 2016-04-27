Apple sold 10.2 million iPads last quarter -- beating expectations

Apple announced today that it sold 10.2 million iPad tablets in the last quarter — coming in a little above Wall Street’s expectations of 9.4 million.

In that timeframe, Apple released the new, smaller iPad Pro productivity-focused tablet.

And while Apple still sells more tablets than any other single company, it’s still a business that’s shrinking like crazy:

The 9.4 million estimate that Wall Street came up with was still 25.5% lower than iPad sales over the same quarter last year, and 10.2 million is only a little above that expecation.

