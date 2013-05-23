Apple's Computer Watch Isn't Coming Till Late 2014 – Analyst

Apple’s highly-rumoured “iWatch” likely won’t launch until the second half of 2014, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



We first saw the news on MacRumors.

Previous reports claimed that Apple is looking to release a smartwatch by the end of this year, but that no longer seems to be the case. Kuo, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to predicting Apple’s product plans, says it’s because of both hardware and software issues.

“Apple may not have adequate resources to develop an iWatch version of iOS because it may require big changes to iPhone and iPad iOS this year,” Kuo says in the note. In addition, wearable device components aren’t mature. For these reasons, we think mass production of the iWatch is more likely to begin in 2H14, not 2H13 as the market speculates.”

If Apple does end up releasing a smartwatch, Kuo predicts it will have a 1.5- to 2-inch display and use similar touch technology found in the iPod Nano.

