Apple Is Experimenting With 1.5-Inch Displays For The 'iWatch'

Apple is reportedly testing 1.5-inch OLED displays for its smartwatch, we learn from MacRumors.



OLED is the same display technology used in higher-end televisions and computer monitors.

These 1.5-inch displays come from a company called RiTdisplay.

Supposedly Foxconn is at work manufacturing 1,000 of the watches, enough for a quick trial run so Apple employees have plenty of devices to experiment with.

With this being an Apple product, we obviously have no idea on when (or even if) we’ll see it arrive at market.

