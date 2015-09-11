Apple's Smart Keyboard is not worth $170

For years, people suggested Apple should add a keyboard to its iPad Smart Cover, that sleek Apple accessory that can bend and fold into different positions to prop up the iPad and keep the screen covered when not in use.

Apple finally relented on Wednesday with its announcement of the new Smart Keyboard, which works exclusively with Apple’s giant iPad Pro.

The problem? It costs a whopping $US170.

That’s a lot of money for a keyboard. Keep in mind, the iPad’s Smart Cover costs just $US40 — this is $US130 more than that.

Here’s how Apple justifies the $US170 price of its Smart Keyboard:

It’s a slim, lightweight cover for your iPad.

Like the $US40 Smart Cover, the Smart Keyboard can also fold into various positions for different viewing angles.

The keyboard itself, with 64 keys and no gaps between them, is crafted from custom fabric that’s laser-cut to form each key and resistant to both water and stains.

There’s a Smart Connector on the Smart Keyboard, which looks like three small rings that are used to connect to the iPad Pro. It enables sharing of both power and data between the two devices.

When you connect the Smart Keyboard to the iPad Pro, Apple’s QuickType technology will pull up some useful features at the bottom of the screen without pulling up the full keyboard, such as fonts and formatting.

In other words, the Smart Keyboard does everything the Smart Cover can, but it can share power with the iPad, and it offers a few software shortcuts when connected. That’s about it.

Unfortunately for Apple, there are plenty of quality third-party keyboards that are much cheaper than Apple’s Smart Keyboard, but offer many of the same benefits and then some.

In particular, Logitech’s Ultrathin Keyboard for iPad, to me, is far superior than this new Apple accessory.

Not only is Logitech’s accessory a great kickstand and iPad screen protector, it uses magnets to lock the iPad into place, and it offers buttons you can’t find on any normal keyboard, which can let you cut, copy, paste, undo, select, and move entire blocks of text. It’s an incredible add-on for the iPad, and it only costs $US99.

Of course, that’s the price of the iPad Air 2 version. When Logitech makes one for the iPad Pro it will probably be more expensive, but we’re guessing it won’t be as much as Apple’s $US170 keyboard. And if it retains the same capabilities as the current version, it will simply be a better accessory for your new tablet.

The iPad Pro looks excellent and the Apple Pencil seems like a well thought-out accessory that makes the iPad Pro experience even better. But it’s difficult to recommend Apple’s $US170 keyboard, especially when there are so many great alternatives out there — and surely more to come after the new iPad drops in November.

