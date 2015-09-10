Apple finally launched an all-in-one iPad cover that's also a smart keyboard

Apple Here’s how the keys work on the smart keyboard iPad Pro cover.

Apple just came out with a cover for its iPad Pro that’s also a smart keyboard.

It’s a lot like the keyboard Microsoft created for the Surface and it magnetically hooks to your iPad so you can type more easily on the go without having to lug around a whole other clunky device that needs to be plugged in.

The optional accessory connects to the device via a brand-new Smart Connector port on the side. That port provides power and connection for the keyboard.

The smart keyboard will retail for about $US43, which is also competitively priced with the Microsoft Surface Pro keyboard.

Apple also just announced a new giant iPad. You can read more about that here.

Here’s what the smart keyboard cover looks like:

And here’s a close up of the keys, which will be punchable.

