Apple Just Turned The IPhone Into The Remote Control Of Your Entire Home

At this year’s WWDC, Apple announced its new smart home platform for developers called HomeKit.

Apple has partnered with a bunch of smart-device makers so that you can pair these gadgets with your iPhone easily.

With HomeKit, you can do things like control your lights, door locks, room temperatures, garage doors, and even use it to see who’s at your front door.

The HomeKit platform also integrates with Siri, which means you can simply issue a command through your iPhone to manipulate the devices in your home.

For example, telling Siri to get ready for bed will prompt your lights to dim, your garage door to lock, and your thermostat to lower the temperature.

The announcement comes after rumours had suggested that Apple is getting into home automation. Just a few days ago The Financial Times reported that the software will enable users to control gadgets in their home with their iPhone.

Apple didn’t spend too much time at WWDC talking about HomeKit, but we’re likely to hear more about it as developers and Apple’s hardware partners integrate the platform into their products.

Apple will work with home automation companies including iDevices, iHome, Cree, Neatamo, Withings, Philips, August, and Honeywell.

Check out some more images from the presentation.

WWDC HomeKit lets you control your door locks.

Apple But before you open the door, you might want to check to see who’s out there.

WWDC You can also use HomeKit to open and close your garage door.

Apple Here, you can see how you can control the fans and thermostats in your home.

WWDC The HomeKit platform also features secure pairing and the ability to group devices into ‘scenes.’

WWDC Here’s the full list of Apple’s HomeKit partners.

