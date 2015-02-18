Most people have no idea what a connected car is or what it can do

Automakers and analysts believe smart, internet-connected cars could define the next 10 years in the same way smartphones redefined the last decade. These cars leverage new technologies to be safer and more efficient for drivers and passengers alike. But most people just don’t know what connected cars can do.

According to Harris Poll data from last July charted for us by BI Intelligence, almost half of all survey respondents said they had never heard of a “connected car,” and nearly as many people said they’d heard of connected cars but still weren’t sure what they could do. Only 14% of people were truly familiar with the concept.

Tesla has stirred up a lot of excitement by offering a premium connected car experience, and other big names in the auto industry like BMW are starting to invest in connected cars. Even Apple, traditionally a computer and consumer electronics company, is building a connected-car experience with CarPlay, and is reportedly working on an electric car. But these companies face an uphill battle when it comes to educating people on why they might want a car connected to the Internet.

