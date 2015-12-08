Apple has made an iPhone case that improves battery life by over a day

Apple The Smart Battery Case from Apple.

Apple has released a battery case, called the Smart Battery Case, that improves the iPhone’s battery life by up to 25 hours.

Third party vendors, such as Mophie, already produce various battery cases that plug into the iPhone’s Lightning port and provide extra power beyond the built-in battery.

The case comes in black and white versions and is designed for the iPhone 6 and 6S.

Apple claims that simultaneously charging the Smart Battery Case and iPhone yields over 25 hours of talk time, 18 hours of internet usage, and over 20 hours of video playback.

The case costs $99 (£66) in the US but does not appear to be available in the U.K.

Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.