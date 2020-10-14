Apple just announced the iPhone 12 mini, a smaller version of its flagship phone that costs $100 less

Apple iPhone 12 mini.

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 12 lineup at its big virtual event on Tuesday.

The new iPhone 12 comes in four models: the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the smaller, cheaper iPhone 12 mini.

The iPhone 12 mini starts at $US699 – $US100 cheaper than the standard iPhone 12 – and will be available to preorder on November 6.

Apple just announced its long-awaited iPhone 12 lineup, which includes a smaller, less expensive version of its flagship phone.

The company unveiled four iPhone 12 models during a virtual event on Tuesday: the standard iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max, and the more compact, 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. Although Apple has sold “mini” versions of the iPad, iPod, and Mac in the past, this is the first time Apple has applied the moniker to an iPhone.

The iPhone 12 mini comes equipped with all the improvements Apple integrated into the iPhone 12, including 5G capability, an upgraded Super Retina XDR OLED display, and a “Ceramic Shield” front cover, which Apple claims provides “the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.” It also comes with Apple’s latest A14 Bionic chip, along with a dual-camera system that the company says performs better in low-light situations.

The iPhone 12 mini sports the same new design as the standard iPhone 12, which features flat, smooth edges similar to the iPhone 4. Its 5.4-inch display is slightly larger than that of the iPhone SE 2020, Apple’s most budget-friendly phone, which comes with a 4.7-inch screen and a $US399 starting price tag.

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come in black, white, green, red, and blue. The iPhone 12 mini starts at $US699 â€” $US100 cheaper than the standard model â€” and preorders will open on November 6.

In addition to announcing the iPhone 12, Apple also unveiled a new HomePod mini and new MagSafe charging accessories for the iPhone 12 and the Apple Watch.

