Apple could unveil original TV shows alongside the iPhone 7

Getty Robert Kondrk, Tim Cook, and Eddy Cue attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, California.

Apple is in talks with Hollywood producers to create original TV shows exclusively for iTunes, The Street’s Ronald Glover reports.

One possibility is that exclusive video content would be a banner feature for a new streaming video service, which Apple would announce alongside the iPhone 7 in September.

However, the report indicates that Apple has yet to sign agreements with any studios. The talks are being led by Robert Kondrk, vice president for Apple iTunes Content, reporting to Eddy Cue, Apple’s vice president of internet software and services.

Apple’s move into original programming, following other tech companies such as Netflix and Amazon, has been rumoured for the past year.

Apple made a bid to secure the cast of Top Gear for Apple-exclusive original programming, Variety reported in September. Jeremy Clarkson and other Top Gear hosts ultimately signed a $250 million deal with Amazon to create a show for Amazon Prime.

Apple was expected to release a “skinny bundle” web TV service with the fourth generation Apple TV when it first went on sale last fall, but Apple was reportedly unable to lock down agreements with TV executives.

CBS CEO Les Moonves told Business Insider in December that Apple been considering pricing its web TV bundle for between $30 and $40.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.