Apple just did something that makes it look like the iPod will be killed

Justin Sullivan / Getty Steve Jobs reveals the first iPod

Apple has just pulled the iPod from its website’s main menu, giving Apple Music the portable media player’s spot.

The main menu at the top of Apple’s page used to used to advertise the company’s hardware, like the Mac, iPhone, iPod and iPad, and later the Apple Watch.

While the rest of Apple’s products still take pride of place, the iPod has been removed, AppleInsider pointed out, and Apple Music has taken its place.

The iPod hasn’t been removed from Apple’s site completely. It can still be found at the bottom of the Apple Music page, or at the company’s online store.

In the first quarter of 2007, the iPod made up more than 48% of Apple’s revenue. But thanks to the iPhone and its smartphone competitors, the device’s sales have been declining for years.

If you’re wondering about the iPod’s recent sales, Apple won’t tell. The company has decided to stop revealing the iPod’s sales in quarterly filings.

There also haven’t been any updates to the iPod Touch since 2012, and the iPod Classic was discontinued in 2014. Tim Cook said at the time that the move had come because Apple couldn’t get the parts it needed to keep making the device. Observers were doubtful that was true — this is the company that just reinvented gold, after all.

Despite rumours picked up by AppleInsider that the iPod Touch might see a revamp at the end of this year, Apple has been putting all its energy into developing its higher-yielding products, and launching Apple Music. And with the launch of the Apple Watch, the company could be hoping that people who aren’t happy listening to music on their phones will shell out more for music on the go.

