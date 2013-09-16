After Two Years, It Apple Is Finally Finished Building Siri

Apple The new design for Siri.

Siri, Apple’s voice-controlled assistant for iPhones and iPads, appears to have left its beta testing phase after nearly two years.

As 9to5Mac points out, Apple has updated the Siri explanation page on its website and wiped out all mentions that the app is in beta.

When Apple first introduced Siri on the iPhone 4S in 2011, it said the app was still being tested as a way to explain its sluggishness and sometimes inaccurate responses.

Over the last two years, Apple has been steadily improving Siri with new features like sports scores, Twitter integration, and new languages.

Siri is also about to get a new look with Apple’s operating system update for iPhones and iPads. That new software is called iOS 7 and will be available as a free download on September 18.

But just because it’s no long a beta product doesn’t mean Siri won’t continue to improve. Apple will likely add more features in future updates.

However, Siri as it stands today is still imperfect. It often redirects you to Google or an external website for many queries. If you’re looking for something better, Google has a rival app called Google Now that’s built into Android phones and comes as a separate app for Apple devices. Google Now is much better at delivering the news and answers you want.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.