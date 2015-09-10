Let Siri recap today's Apple event for you

Siri played a big part in today’s Apple event in San Francisco .

The brand-new Apple TV uses Siri for voice controls and search, while the iOS 9 operating system shipping with the new iPhone 6s and iPad Pro gives Siri a lot more contextual smarts.

Given that Siri was so snarky in the week leading up to the event, it’s no wonder that she has a lot to say now that it’s all over.

Right now, if you ask Siri “Did anything interesting happen today?” you get some really funny, and sometimes useful, responses:

If you click the link here, it takes you to Apple’s archived video from the event:

Like Apple CEO Tim Cook, she’s apparently a fan of One Republic, the rock band which played the event today:

And Siri apparently has access to versions of Apple TV we can only dream about:

And at least once, Siri lost the narrative thread entirely. Or maybe this was an allusion to the new “time travel” feature for the Apple Watch, which lets users turn the knob on the side of the watch to scroll through information from past and future events.

NOW WATCH: Apple has a very clever way of hyping up its next major event



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.