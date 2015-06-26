Here's how you'll be able to use Siri to control your entire home

Apple Apple’s HomeKit app will be used to pair your connected devices to your iOS device.

Apple eventually wants the iPhone to act as the remote control for your entire home, and the company just gave us a little more insight as to how you’ll be able to do that by talking to Siri.

This month, the first devices that are compatible with HomeKit went on sale. HomeKit is Apple’s connected home platform that will eventually let you control a bunch of smart home appliances, such as thermostats and lighting systems, from a single app on your iPhone.

Now that these gadgets are on sale, Apple has updated its support page for HomeKit with more information about how it works and how to set it up.

On Wednesday, it updated the page with the types of commands you’ll be able to issue to your home appliances through Siri:

“Turn on the lights” or “Turn off the lights.”

“Dim the lights” or “Set the brightness to 50%.”

“Set the temperature to 68 degrees.”

“Turn on the coffee maker.”

And, if you group devices into specific rooms or zones, you can control multiple devices at once with the following Siri commands:

“Turn on the upstairs lights.”

“Turn off Chloe’s light.”

“Turn down the kitchen lights”

“Dim the lights in the dining room to 50%.”

“Make the living room lights the brightest.”

“Set the Tahoe house to 72 degrees.”

“Set the thermostat downstairs to 70.”

“Turn on the printer in the office.”

“Set up for a party, Siri.”

“Set the dinner scene.”

“Set my bedtime scene.”

It’s worth noting that Siri commands won’t work on every type of HomeKit device. For example, you can’t unlock your door with a smart lock using Siri commands. Apple has a ton of details on how to set up HomeKit on its support page here.

