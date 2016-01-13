Apple's Siri has a new musical trick

Apple’s understated sense of humour comes out once again with a Siri trick that gets her to beatbox for you.

Seriously, just activate Siri on your iPhone or iPad and say “Beatbox for me.” She does the rest.

While we just discovered it, this trick has been around for a while, as evidenced by a YouTube video from November 2015:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Note that she’s actually saying “boots and cats,” which is considered to be the easiest thing to say to get started with beatboxing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

