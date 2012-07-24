Apple Just Won't Give Up On Siri: Newest Ad Features Martin Scorsese

Apple has a new ad for Siri, its voice controlled iPhone assistant feature.



This one features Martin Scorsese in the back of a taxi cab running through his schedule for the day. He also thinks he’s seen a friend, but realises it’s the wrong person. This might be the first time Apple uses the “Find My Friends” app in an ad. “Find My Friends” is supposed to be like Foursquare. As far as we can tell no one uses it.

As for Siri, it’s interesting to see Apple continue to push it in its ads. The general sentiment we get around Siri is very negative. Either people think it’s useless, or worse.

