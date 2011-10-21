Apple Releases Its First iPhone 4S Ad For Siri

Apple released its first ad for Siri. It’s silly to be critical of an advertisement … but we thought Apple would do a better job of highlighting the dynamic interactions you can have with Siri. Seeing the answers Siri delivers is truly impressive. In this ad, we’re just seeing the questions.



But, maybe we’re overthinking this as a snap reaction! What do you think? Another perfect Apple ad, or just so-so?

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: An Interview With Siri

