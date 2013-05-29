Here's Everything That's Changed Since Apple Announced The iPad Mini — 230 Days Ago

Apple’s Tim Cook

Apple is going to take the stage on June 10 at its Worldwide Developers Conference to announce a new version of iOS, the operating system that powers the iPhone and iPad.



This will be the first time we see an Apple event focused entirely on products since October. That’s 230 days between product events, the longest gap in Apple’s recent history.

The tech industry moves very quickly, and nothing proves that more than taking a look at how much has changed since Apple’s last big product announcement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.