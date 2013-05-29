Here's Everything That's Changed Since Apple Announced The iPad Mini — 230 Days Ago

Jay Yarow
tim cook ipad miniApple’s Tim Cook

Apple is going to take the stage on June 10 at its Worldwide Developers Conference to announce a new version of iOS, the operating system that powers the iPhone and iPad.

This will be the first time we see an Apple event focused entirely on products since October. That’s 230 days between product events, the longest gap in Apple’s recent history.

The tech industry moves very quickly, and nothing proves that more than taking a look at how much has changed since Apple’s last big product announcement.

On October 23, 2012, Apple revealed the iPad Mini. The stock was trading at ~$613.

Today, the stock is at ~$444, and it's been trapped between $390 and $460 since February.

Why did the stock tank? Because the world realised that Apple's growth is slowing. And people started cutting their EPS estimates.

And this is happening despite the fact that Apple announced plans to return $100 billion to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

But that's boring stock stuff. Real things happened at Apple, and with its rivals.

Scott Forstall was pushed out of Apple less than a week after the iPad Mini event. Forstall built the iPhone's software, but was reportedly a divisive figure inside Apple.

At the same time, Apple fired Jon Browett, who led retail. He was only there for nine months. Apple still doesn't have anyone leading retail.

Come to think of it... former Apple retail leader Ron Johnson was fired as CEO of JC Penney. Maybe he wants to come back to Apple? They do need someone.

Jony Ive got a promotion when Forstall was forced out. He leads Human Interaction and he's reportedly going to significantly alter the way the iPhone's software looks.

Bob Mansfield, who had retired, unretired and stayed at Apple. Supposedly he didn't like Forstall, and decided to stay when the latter was pushed out. As svp of technologies, Mansfield is reportedly working on wireless projects with an eye on health.

Speaking of new Apple projects... the rumour mill started cranking hard that Apple would release a smart watch.

Meanwhile, Apple's biggest rival, Google, really pushed Google Glass into mainstream culture.

It also pushed self-driving cars.

And Android continued to take over the world.

And let's not forget, Google released Google Maps for the iPhone, which trounced Apple's home-built mapping solution.

Google's stock has been doing very well this year, especially in comparison to Apple.

Samsung also became a darling of the press while Apple's been silent. Its gigantic phones are no longer a joke. And the company isn't seen as *just* an Apple copy cat. It's now a highly profitable threat to Apple.

Microsoft, on the other hand, released the Surface, which seems to be a dud.

It also released Windows 8, which is failing to revitalize the PC market.

But, guess what? Its stock is doing well too!

Microsoft also introduced the Xbox One, its next-gen gaming console/TV gadget.

Facebook released Home, its first step toward a mobile operating system. It was a flop.

Research in Motion became BlackBerry and introduced a new operating system, which is decent, but probably won't change the game.

Yahoo bought Tumblr for $1.1 billion, and made a bid on Hulu.

Phew! There's a lot more, but this gives you an idea of how much has changed since we last heard from Apple.

What are we expecting from Apple? Something like this...

