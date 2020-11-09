Apple is about to reveal its big plan to make future Mac laptops more like the iPhone. Here's what to expect.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple is holding a special event on November 10, where it’s widely expected to unveil the first MacBooks to run on its Apple silicon chip.

The move marks a big milestone for the Mac, giving Apple tighter control over the Mac’s hardware and software experience.

It also means all of Apple’s major products will run on the same architecture, so iPhone apps will be able to run on the Mac.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on other products like over-ear headphones that could make an appearance at the event.

Apple announced its plan to start making its own computer chips for its line of Mac products, instead of using Intel’s, in June. Now, the company is holding another event where it’s expected to reveal more details about that shift â€” including the first laptop that will run on its new homemade processor.

The move is expected to mark the biggest change coming to Apple’s Mac computers in years, signalling a departure that will give the tech giant even more control over its laptops and desktops. It will also make the Mac experience more consistent with that of the iPhone and iPad since all of Apple’s apps will run on the same architecture. That means iPhone apps will be compatible with the Mac.

The chips, called Apple silicon, are based on the A14 Bionic processors found in the iPhone 12 lineup and are expected to bring better power efficiency as well as machine learning improvements to Apple’s laptops.

Apple’s event â€” it’s third product launch keynote in the last three months â€” will take place at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10.

Apple hasn’t revealed any details about what to expect, but the company previously said that it planned to announce its first computers powered by Apple silicon before the end of the year. Reports from Bloomberg also suggest that Apple’s November event will focus on new Apple silicon devices.

The reveal would also come at a critical time for Apple’s Mac line, which has been one of Apple’s strongest sectors in recent quarters as people have been working from home because of the pandemic. Apple reported record-high revenue for its Mac unit in the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings last month.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect on Tuesday.

The biggest focus of the event will likely be the introduction of new Apple silicon MacBooks.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider Apple’s Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple is said to be working on three new laptops running on Apple silicon, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu.

These include a 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The two smaller-sized laptops will likely be shown during the November 10 event since they’re further along in production, the report says.

The company is also reportedly working on a redesigned new iMac and an updated Mac Pro, but these are unlikely to be discussed during the keynote.

Apple will probably reveal more details about the processor itself and app compatibility.

Apple Apple CEO Tim Cook at WWDC

Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji, said in June that Apple silicon would bring performance enhancements to Mac computers.

But the company didn’t get too specific about performance gains and new features at the Worldwide Developers Conference, where it was unveiled. Instead, it demonstrated how the processors could handle demanding tasks in apps like Adobe Photoshop and Final Cut Pro.

If Apple does reveal the first laptops running on Apple silicon, it will also likely provide more details about the improvements the chip will bring and the upgrades users can expect.

It may also provide some details about how app makers have been embracing the transition since Apple began providing developer kits in June to kickstart the transition. Apple also discussed how it planned to support current Mac apps during WWDC.

Apple is also rumoured to have a few other devices in its pipeline. Any of them could make an appearance at the event.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Beats headphones

Apple-silicon-based Macs aren’t the only products we’re expecting to see from Apple in the near future.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on its first pair of premium over-ear headphones, as well as a Tile-like location-tracking accessory called AirTags, according to reports from Bloomberg,9to5Mac, MacRumors, and others.

There’s a chance Apple could use its November 10 event as an opportunity to unveil these products as well. But the event is expected to focus on the new Mac lineup.

The event will give us a peek at Apple’s vision for the Mac’s future.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The launch of its own computer chip is a milestone for the Mac. Apple’s laptops and desktops are its only major products that haven’t run on the company’s own chips – the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV are all powered by Apple processors.

That will give Apple much more flexibility in terms of launch timing since it won’t have to update or release new Mac laptops based on Intel’s release schedule.

It also means Apple will have more freedom to develop Mac-specific features that more closely integrate the device’s hardware and software – an approach it’s taken with the iPhone, Apple Watch, and other products.

The shift to Apple silicon could ultimately define Apple’s direction for its line of laptops and desktops, and Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at this during WWDC.

“When we look ahead, we envision some amazing new products,” Cook said during the presentation. “And transitioning to our own custom silicon is what will enable us to bring them to life.”

Apple will likely provide a closer glimpse at what the direction looks like on November 10.

