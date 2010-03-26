Apple Signs A $240 Million Contract For iPad Displays From Samsung

Apple has agreed to a 3-year, $240 million deal with Samsung to lock down 3 million displays for iPads, Apple Insider reports via Korea Times.



Apple also has a big, long deal with LG for displays. But by signing up a new supplier, Apple can — in theory — create competition in the market and ensure it’s not dependent upon one company.

A loose-lipped Samsung executive also says the company is working on a contract to supply panels for the next generation of iPhones.

We wonder if there will be any blow-back from Apple. The company is notorious for keeping its suppliers in check and insisting on absolute secrecy.

