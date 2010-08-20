Apple Shutting Down Quattro Wireless Network On Sept. 30 To Focus Exclusively On iAd

Apple’s iAd boss and former Quattro CEO Andy Miller. Click here to see what the newest iAd looks like →

Apple will shut down the Quattro Wireless ad network it acquired last year for $275 million, and will focus its efforts solely on the iAd mobile advertising product that Quattro's team has led at Apple.



The change will go through on Sept. 30, Apple said in a memo to Quattro participants, which we obtained. Apple is no longer accepting new ad campaigns, and will wind down existing campaigns.

This makes sense, as the iAd is Apple’s best shot at mobile advertising. But for publishers who aren’t interested in iAds, it could be good news for non-Apple rivals like JumpTap, Google AdMob, or Millennial Media.

Here’s the text of the memo sent by former Quattro CEO Andy Miller, who is Apple’s VP of iAd.

About Quattro Wireless and the iAd Network

Since the launch of the iAd Network just over a month ago, advertisers and developers have been telling us how much they love this powerful new way to reach iPhone and iPod touch users right in their favourite apps.

iAds are captivating viewers with high-quality video and rich media experiences, engaging customers like never before and already delivering dramatic results. Advertisers are seeing a huge spike in the amount of time customers spend watching and interacting with ads, making them more comparable to television advertising than traditional online ads, and developers are thrilled with this new source of revenue.

We believe iAd is the best mobile ad network in the world, and starting next month we’re going to focus all of our resources on the iAd advertising platform. We are no longer accepting new campaigns for the Quattro Wireless Network, and we will soon begin winding down existing campaigns. As of September 30, we will support ads exclusively for the iAd Network.

Advertisers can learn more about iAd here. If you are a developer, find out how to generate revenue and promote your apps using iAd here.

We look forward to working with you on this incredible new opportunity in mobile advertising. If you are a current Quattro Wireless developer or advertiser and have questions about this change, please contact your account manager.

Sincerely,

Andy Miller

Vice President, iAd

Apple Inc.

Here’s a screenshot:

