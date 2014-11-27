Apple Reportedly Shutting Down Production On The IPhone 5C Next Year

It looks like the iPhone 5C’s days are numbered.

Apple will shut down production of the iPhone 5C next year, according to a new report from Taiwan’s Industrial and Commercial Times (via MacRumors).

The report states that Apple will cease production of the iPhone 5C with suppliers Foxconn and Wistron in mid 2015, a move that will mean the phone will be discontinued and unable to purchase eventually.

This falls right in line with a previous report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Quo, who recently reported that Apple would stop production of both the iPhone 5C and iPhone 4S next year.

With both the iPhone 5C and iPhone 4S off the market, almost every phone in Apple’s lineup would feature its Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The only remaining iPhone without the feature would be the iPhone 5.

Apple first introduced the iPhone 5C as a low-cost alternative alongside the iPhone 5S, but consumers largely favoured the more expensive iPhone 5S, leading Apple to reportedly shift production to meet demand for the iPhone 5S.

If you’ve had your eye on an iPhone 5C, you can still purchase one today right here.

