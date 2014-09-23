Apple Is Going To Shut Down Beats Music

Apple From left: Jimmy Iovine, Tim Cook, Dr. Dre, and Eddy Cue.

Apple plans to shut down Beats Electronics’ music streaming service, Beats Music, according to TechCrunch’s Josh Constine.

Beats Music is very similar to Spotify, Rdio, and other streaming music services. You pay $US10 per month for unlimited access to songs from all the major record labels. The service was one of the key reasons Apple bought Beats Electronics, which also makes popular headphones and other audio accessories.

However, it doesn’t seem likely that the product will completely go away. It’s more likely that Apple will take the Beats Music technology and incorporate it into iTunes and/or iTunes Radio.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told Charlie Rose that he was so impressed with Beats Music that he “couldn’t sleep” after listening to it for the first time. That doesn’t sound like a product Cook would want to completely kill off.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update if we hear back.

This story is developing…

