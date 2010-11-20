Apple Shows Off Its favourite iAds In New Sizzle Reel Video

Apple seems to have recently updated its iAd mobile advertising site with a new set of ad showcases from its early advertisers, and this sizzle reel highlight video.



Besides showing off the “emotion” that Steve Jobs is hoping that iAds convey, Apple is also rewarding its early advertisers with extra publicity.

This is exactly why a lot of the companies bought early iAds to begin with.

See Also: The REAL Reason Companies Buy iAds



