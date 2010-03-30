Apple Shows Off 'iBookstore' Bestsellers Priced Higher Than Kindle E-Books

Apple just posted a bunch of iPad “guided tours” videos to its site. They’re worth a watch if you’re thinking about buying an iPad or just want new material to drool over while waiting to pick yours up this Saturday.



Particularly interesting is the video about the iBooks app and Apple’s iBookstore. As suspected, its list of New York Times bestsellers typically cost a few more dollars per book than the $9.99 that Amazon Kindle e-books cost. (Though a few iBooks are actually cheaper than the Kindle titles.)

Important: It’s possible this is an old look at the iBookstore; leaked pictures have suggested iPad bestsellers would cost $9.99.

If Apple does keep its $12-15 pricing, and if publishers don’t get in the way of Amazon’s pricing strategy, it’s possible this will help Amazon’s Kindle iPad app build market share versus Apple’s store. Though Apple has other advantages, such as a more convenient, built-in store. (Amazon is required to boot you out to a Web browser to buy e-books.)

