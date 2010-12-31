Apple Should Make A 7" iPad, Says Android Guy Tim Bray

Apple will and should come out with a smaller, seven inch version of the iPad next year predicts Tim Bray, who works on Android developer relations.



Bray’s reasoning: “Anyone who’s spent quality time reading books or playing games on the Galaxy Tab knows; there’s a great big hole in the ecosystem that needs something bigger than a handset but that still fits in one hand and you can use for four hours in a row sitting up. This argument is over.”

On Apple’s third quarter earnings call, Steve Jobs trashed the smaller sized tablet saying, “the screens on the seven-inch tablets are a bit smaller than the bottom half of the iPad display. This size isn’t sufficient to create great tablet apps in our opinion.”

We suppose Jobs could argue that Apple should and will make a lighter iPad, but what Bray says makes sense to us. It doesn’t hurt to have that tweener sized device that can be good for reading and gaming.

Arguably, it would introduce another level of fragmentation for developers, but we assume Apple could scale down iPad apps to fit on a smaller device. Or scale up iPhone apps, perhaps.

