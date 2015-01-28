Apple has shipped one billion iOS devices, the company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday.

That includes iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch devices.

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered the news after the company officially reported its Q1 2015 earnings, and Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, reiterated the point with the following tweet:

1 Billion iOS devices shipped!!

— Philip Schiller (@pschiller) January 27, 2015

This is about on par with Android, as Garter estimated in December that 1.1 billion Android devices would ship in 2014.

This quarter has been a stellar one for Apple. The company recorded a net profit of $US18 billion, which is higher than any other company has ever recorded in a single quarter. That’s largely due to the 74.5 million iPhones it sold during the quarter, which is up by 46% compared to the previous quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.