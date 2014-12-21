Apple Is Now Shipping Most New iPhone Models In Just One Day

It looks like supply is finally catching up with demand for Apple’s newest and hottest smartphones.

According to Apple’s website, most models of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are now shipping in just one business day, across all major carriers.

The lone exceptions are the 128 GB models of each phone, which are shipping between 3-7 business days, depending on the carrier.

Apple sold more than 10 million iPhone 6 and 6 Plus units in its opening weekend, a record for the company. CEO Tim Cook predicted the new phones would trigger “the mother of all upgrade cycles.”

Morgan Stanley analysts predict Apple will sell nearly 70 million iPhones this quarter — and with an average selling price of $US605, that could mean $US42.3 billion in revenue for the fruit company.

In its previous holiday quarter, Apple sold 51 million iPhones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.