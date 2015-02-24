Apple shares blast to a record high

Apple shares have blasted to yet another record high, topping $US130 on Monday morning for the first time.

At this price, Apple has a market capitalisation of more than $US750 billion.

The latest pop in Apple shares comes as the stock has been among the best performers in the S&P 500 this year, rising about 18% this year.

At this market cap, Apple is more than double the size of ExxonMobil, the benchmark stock index’s second-largest company.

On February 10, Apple eclipsed the $US700 billion market cap mark for the first time, and in just a bit less than two weeks, the company has added more than $US50 billion more to its valuation.

And while it’s been a month, investors appear to still be enthralled with Apple’s just mind-bogglingly strong earnings report, which saw the company report sales of more than 74 million iPhones and rake in more profit — $US18 billion — than any company in corporate history during the final quarter of 2014.

Over the last year, Apple shares have been on just a massive tear, rising more than 70%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.