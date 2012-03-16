Apple Shares Hit $600.01 In Pre-Market

Another milestone for Apple: the stock reached $600.01 in pre-market trading, says Bloomberg, before falling back ever so slightly. (We screengrabbed it at $600 on the nose.)
As of this this writing, it’s trading at $596.30, although we’ve seen it up to $599.75 this morning. If you’re looking for a reason why the stock is up, we’d guess that investors loved all the positive reviews for the new iPad.
Photo: Google Finance
