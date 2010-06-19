Apple Shares Hit $275 For The First Time Ever

Apple shares hit another all-time high today at $275.



The new iPhone 4, which goes on sale next Thursday, has everyone smiling.

Apple took 600,000 pre-orders in its first day of sales this past Tuesday.

We predict that Apple could sell 2 million in its first weekend (four-day span), which looks good, as long as Apple can make enough phones.

Don’t miss: Is The iPhone 4 An iPad Killer?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.