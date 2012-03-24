Apple Shares Start Trading Again After A Bizarre Crash Halted The Stock

Photo: ABC News (screenshot of a report)

Apple shares were halted due to volatility for a few minutes this morning.The stock crashed 9 per cent to $542.80 before trading was stopped.



When the stock started trading again, it opened at $598.39.

The crash is being blamed on the BATS exchange, which is an electronic trading network that allows traders to trade stocks outside of the major stock exchanges.

Oddly enough, BATS just IPO’d today and its stock is suffering from its own flash crash right now.

