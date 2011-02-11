Apple Shares Fall Hard, Recover

Dan Frommer

Apple shares just slid down hard. Is it the short iPhone lines at Verizon? Or something else?

Shares are only down about 1.3% on the day but there was a sharp drop around 1:30 p.m. that wasn’t noticed in the broader market.

UPDATE 2:03: Seems to be recovering after a sharp spike down with very high volume.

AAPL Feb 10

Photo: Yahoo Finance

UPDATE 2:09: Here’s AAPL vs. the S&P, showing the sharp drop in Apple shares but not in the broader market.

AAPL Feb 10

Photo: Yahoo Finance

UPDATE 2:40: Shares continue to recover after the sharp spike down.

AAPL Feb 10

Photo: Yahoo Finance

