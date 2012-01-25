Apple Shares Explode To An All-Time High After Killer Earnings

Photo: S. Baker via Flickr

Shares of Apple spiked to an all-time high during after-hours trading Tuesday after posting first-quarter earnings that surpassed Street expectations.The stock was last up more than 9%.



The tech giant reported revenue of $46.33 billion versus analysts’ estimates $38.76 billion.

Apple posted $13.87 earnings per shares compared with estimates of $10.07.

In after-hours trading, Apple’s market cap is at ~$422.39 billion, while Exxon is currently at ~$418.53 billion.

