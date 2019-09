Shares of Apple are down. OK, that happens from time to time.



But what’s really unusual is that for the second day in a row, Apple is underperform the market.

Yesterday Apple was down while the S&P was up 1%.

Here’s how it looks today: Apple down 2%. S&P down about 1%.

The S&P is in green. Apple is in orange.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.