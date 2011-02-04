Apple Shareholder Demands The Company Establish A CEO Succession Plan

Photo: AP

In the wake of Steve Jobs’ latest medical leave, an Apple shareholder has demanded that the company establish a CEO succession plan.This proposal has now been seconded by a major institutional advisory firm called ISS, the FT reports.



The shareholder, the Central Laborers’ Pension Fund of Jacksonville, Illinois, is asking Apple’s board to release public reports each year about its succession plan.

Apple opposes the proposal and says it already has a succession plan in place.

The proposal will likely be voted on by investors at Apple’s annual meeting on February 23.

