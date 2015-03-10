Watch Apple rally as it unveils new products and features

Apple is announcing new products and features today at an event that began at 1:00 p.m. ET.

At the start of the meeting, Apple was trading at $US127.27. But it has only gone up from there.

For full coverage of the event, head to BI: Tech.

For a quick look at the intraday stock price action, here’s an annotated chart of the how Apple traded as products and features were unveiled. Shares got as high as $US129.26 as Cook began talking about Apple’s watch.

