Apple shares are falling

And there goes Apple.

In early trade on Tuesday, the stock was down as much as 1.9% after hitting an all-time high in pre-market trade.

The stock rallied last night and this morning after the company reported earnings and revenue that beat expectations on Monday night.

Apple also announced plans to return $US200 billion to shareholders through 2017.

And while the bad news for Apple could be some quarters off, Business Insider’s Jay Yarow highlighted analyst commentary from Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray, who noted that year-over-year sales comparisons for Apple could become challenging next year, potentially turning negative in the fourth quarter after Apple’s record holiday quarter in 2014.

And for each $US1 that Apple falls, the iPhone maker brings the blue-chip Dow index down by 6.73 points. The decline in Apple also comes amid a broad sell off in stocks early on Tuesday.

Here’s the early drop in Apple shares.

