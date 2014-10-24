Apple Will Find Jobs For Employees At Its Bankrupt Supplier

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Sapphire will most likely be used on some Apple Watch models.

Apple has promised to help employees at its sapphire display supplier, GT Advanced Technologies, find new jobs, according to Re/code’s John Paczkowski.

GTAT announced on Thursday that it had reached a deal to end its partnership with Apple.

An Apple spokesperson told Re/code that the company would consider GTAT for a partnership down the road.

Since the end of the partnership means GTAT will close down its plants in Mesa, Arizona, and Salem, Massachusetts, Apple has offered to step in and assist those people who were laid off find new jobs.

News of the dissolution of GTAT’s partnership with Apple is good for Corning, which makes screen covers for the iPhone with its Gorilla Glass.

GTAT’s stock had been rising on speculation that Apple would use sapphire on the iPhone 6. After it became clear that Apple was sticking with Gorilla Glass, GTAT filed for Chapter 11.

