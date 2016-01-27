Apple just reported the largest quarterly profit in history

Apple reported $18.4 billion in profit in the holiday quarter of 2015, which is good for the biggest quarterly profit in history.

The quarter topped the previous record of $18 billion set by Apple last holiday quarter. Before that, the record quarterly profit was $15.9 billion, set by ExxonMobil in 2012.

Wall Street is upset that the iPhone maker missed expectations in revenue and sales, and shares are flat in immediate trading.

But the massive amount of money Apple made shows that while the company may be struggling with growth, it’s still an insanely profitable enterprise.

