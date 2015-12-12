Apple is serving iPhone users with older handsets a pop-up ad asking them to upgrade -- and they're not happy about it

Imgur iPhone users with older models are being served this pop-up ad in the App Store.

Apple is targeting customers who own its older iPhone models with a fullscreen pop-up ad in the App Store asking them to upgrade, Cult of Mac first reported.

The ad reads “iPhone 6S Ridiculously Powerful,” and users can choose to click through to “learn more” or “upgrade now.” Or they can opt to skip, by pressing a less-noticeable button on the top-right of the ad.

But many iPhone users have taken to Twitter and Reddit to complain about the unsolicited ad.

A post on Reddit from “evinifoutside” entitled “Apple now displays popup ads for their products inside their own apps” has more than 200 comments, many irked by the marketing tactic and others noting the irony that Apple recently moved to allow ad blockers in its App Store for the first time.

Reddit user “udonedidit” wrote: “Watch the same people who dog google for doing their business and putting ad blockers be the same people that defend apple’s ads. Enjoy you ‘being the product’. Lol”

iPhone owners are also complaining about the ad on Twitter.

Whoa. Just got an ad for the 6S inside the App Store app. (can I get Peace for that, @marcoarment?) pic.twitter.com/ihkXi1JtRE

— Adrian (@adrian_haus) December 11, 2015

So, after allowing ad-blockers in iOS, Apple puts unblockable ads in the App Store for its own products. Disgusting. Revolting.

— Alsciende (@alsciende) December 11, 2015

iPhone 6s pop-up ad. Ridiculously distasteful. pic.twitter.com/0RU3cE5O3L

— Tony Schwartz (@hallow_817) December 11, 2015

I was browsing the App Store on my iPhone and an ad by Apple for the new iPhone 6S popped up. Really, Apple?

— Riccardo Mori (@morrick) December 11, 2015

#apple @AppStore just gave me a full screen ad for a new iPhone, and so becomes native, non-removable adware. Not cool.

— Chris Wallace (@bitcollider_io) December 11, 2015

Business Insider has contacted Apple for comment about the ad and the backlash it has sparked. We’ll update this post once we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.