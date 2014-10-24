A Developer Says Apple Sent Him Screenshots Of Porn In Order To Confirm How Easy It Is To Search For Porn With His App

REUTERS/Neil Hall A trader reacts on the IG Group trading floor in London March 18, 2013.

This is weird.

In a Medium post, developer Carl Smith has a detailed story about how his app was denied access to the Apple Store because of how easy it was to search for porn (and find it) using the app.

In order to prove this to Smith, Apple allegedly sent him a screenshot of a man masturbating.

And, there was no warning to the app developers before they opened the attachment from Apple.

Smith writes,

Let me start by saying Apple’s policy to make sure people can flag inappropriate content is a good thing. We had a flagging process but they thought it could be better and we are improving it. But that’s not the point. Apple sent us pornography without trying to mask it and with no warning of what we were going to see. This means they exposed employees of my company to things Apple themselves said was objectionable. How is this acceptable?

You can read Smith’s Medium post here.

Via: Daring Fireball

