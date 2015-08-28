Apple will announce the next iPhone on September 9

Getty/Justin Sullivan Apple CEO Tim Cook at 2014’s iPhone 6 event.

Apple sent out invitations for a press event where it’s expected to announce the next iPhone. The event takes place on September 9.

Here’s the invitation:

Much of what Apple will announce has already leaked, so don’t expect too many surprises.

Apple’s next iPhone, the so-called iPhone 6S, is expected to be nearly identical to the iPhone 6 but have a faster processor, better camera, and a new method of control called Force Touch. Force Touch was first introduced in the Apple Watch and can detect how hard a user is pressing down on the screen. It will be used to quickly access new menus and other options within apps, just like on the Apple Watch.

Apple typically doesn’t make drastic changes to its “S” series of iPhones, which come out every other year. The “S” models usually have minor improvements of the iPhone that came before it.

In addition to the new iPhone, Apple is expected to announce a new Apple TV box. According to John Paczkowski of BuzzFeed, the new Apple TV will have a redesigned remote with a touchpad, a faster processor, Siri controls, and access to the App Store. Apple hasn’t updated the Apple TV since 2012.

There was talk that Apple would have an internet TV service ready to launch with the new Apple TV, but Bloomberg recently reported that those plans were pushed back to at least 2016. The internet TV service is said to offer select cable and network channels that are distributed live over the internet for between $US25 and $US40 per month.

Finally, Apple will probably announce release dates for iOS 9, the next version of the operating system for iPhones and iPads, and OS X El Capitan, the new Mac Operating system. Both operating systems will be free for most iPhone, iPad, and Mac users.

Tech Insider will have live coverage from Apple’s event on September 9.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.