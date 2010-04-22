Apple Trying To Figure Out How People Are Using The iPad

Now that iPad owners have had a few weeks to play with their iPads, Apple is grilling them on how it’s being used.
We received an email from Apple asking us to let it know how we use our iPad.
Apple wants to know if we’re still using iPods, eReaders and notebooks, or if the iPad has replaced them.
The survey is long — like, over 50 questions long. We plucked out a few of the more interesting ones we saw.
Click here to see some of Apple’s iPad survey >
How hard is it to set up? Wish we had an option to say we think it's silly to have to plug it into a desktop/laptop. It should be ready right out the box.
Another question about how we use the iPad. For what it's worth -- we are Safari, Twitter, and email. Everything else is little used now.
Is the iPad as magical and revolutionary as promised? Apple wants to know what we think is best on the iPad.
